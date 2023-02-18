Saturday’s weather should continue to help melt off snow from earlier in the week, but wind gusts could come into play, too.

The forecast for Council Bluffs from the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska, calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 40.

South wind will blow 6 to 11 mph, with guests reaching up to 18 mph.

After sunset, look for mostly cloudy skies that gradually become mostly clear.

The mercury will fall to a low around 25. South wind will continue, blowing 7 to 16 mph with guests reaching 25 mph overnight.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the next several days:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. At night, a chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. At night, rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.