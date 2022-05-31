Forecast: Wind sticks around for perfect summer day

Today will provide a break from potential rain. Skies will be sunny with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a west wind of 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 52. There will be a north wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

After evening rain projections capping off Memorial Day, tomorrow will again bring a chance for rain. Wednesday temperatures will be much cooler, with a high near 69 projected by the weather service.

There will be a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m., and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly before 1 a.m.

From there, Thursday and Friday should again be sunny, with a chance of rain cropping up again this weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.