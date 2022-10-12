Forecast: Winds could gust to 34 mph Wednesday

After Tuesday’s high in the low 80s, today’s weather will be a more typical nice fall day, with sunny skies and a high near 71, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.