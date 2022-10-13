Forecast: Windy, again

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service.
Yesterday’s wind has calmed slightly, but sticks around. A west wind will blow 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 39. A west southwest wind around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday night: Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.