Forecast: Windy, again

Pinked-out members of the Lewis Central student section, standing in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, yell as St. Albert’s Kylie Wesack serves during the teams’ varsity volleyball matchup at LC on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The Class 4A No. 11 Titans swept the Saintes in their inner-city showdown.

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service.

Yesterday’s wind has calmed slightly, but sticks around. A west wind will blow 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 39. A west southwest wind around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.

