Forecast: Windy, again

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service.

Yesterday’s wind has calmed slightly, but sticks around. A west wind will blow 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 39. A west southwest wind around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.