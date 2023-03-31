Today will be windy. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be partly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 64 by noon, then falling to around 53 for the remainder fo the day.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms both today and tonight. Evening skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 64 by noon, then falling to around 53 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.