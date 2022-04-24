Forecast: Windy days continue in the area

Temps drop down into the 60s today in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service.

West winds could gust as high as 32 mph throughout the day.

Tonight will have lows in the 30s with with mostly clear skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 56.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

