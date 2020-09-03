Forecast: Windy days to end the week

Northwest winds could gust as high as 23 mph throughout the day.
Today will be sunny with a high of 81, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will become calm with a low of 54.
Highs will climb back into the 90s over the weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Labor Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
