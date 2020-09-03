 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Windy days to end the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Windy days to end the week

Only $5 for 5 months
APAAIA0903.indd

Northwest winds could gust as high as 23 mph throughout the day.

Today will be sunny with a high of 81, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will become calm with a low of 54.

Highs will climb back into the 90s over the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Labor Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert