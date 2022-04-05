Forecast: Windy, high in 60s, possible rain

There are rain chances today.
The high will be around 62, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 40% chance of rain, predominantly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wind speeds up to 26 mph are possible.
The even low will be around 38, with wind gusts up to 22 mph possible, the weather service said. Wednesday brings a high around 54, with a low around 36.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.