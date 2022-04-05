 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Windy, high in 60s, possible rain

040322-cbn-news-weather-p3

Betty Deepe of Omaha walks her dog, Goose, along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

There are rain chances today.

The high will be around 62, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 40% chance of rain, predominantly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wind speeds up to 26 mph are possible.

The even low will be around 38, with wind gusts up to 22 mph possible, the weather service said. Wednesday brings a high around 54, with a low around 36.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

