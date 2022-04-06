Forecast: Windy, potential for rain

A cold front pushed into the area Tuesday, bringing wind and spring showers.

Wind will be the primary forecast concern over the next few days, with conditions setting “the stage for a very windy day” Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion said.

Today’s high will be near 53 but conditions will be windy, with a west northwest wind of 18 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 43 mph. There will be increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 35.

Thursday predictions look the same, with a 20% chance of showers and high near 46. Windy conditions will persist before a warming trend moves in over the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

