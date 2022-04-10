Forecast: Windy, sunny and warm

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 70 today, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll remain windy, while the evening low is around 39. A chance of rain moves in on Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Monday night: A 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain showers before 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.