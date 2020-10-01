Forecast: Windy with temperatures around 60 today

Today’s high is expected to reach 60 degrees with wind speeds of 13 to 17 mph reaching as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 37.

Friday brings a high of 61, with a 20% chance of overnight showers.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North/northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.