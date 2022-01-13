Forecast: Winter storm expected in metro

A winter storm could bring somewhere in the area of 4 to 7 inches of snow to the metro Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Early precipitation, a potential mix of rain and snow, is expected to affect the morning commute.

Slight changes in temperature will dictate the type of precipitation that falls, said meteorologist Clint Aegerter with the National Weather Service in Valley.

"It should start with a little snow or freezing rain, but a degree or two in the change of temperature will make the difference of whether the snow is sticking," Aegerter said.

Aegerter expects the precipitation to turn to all snow later in the afternoon on Friday.

The weather service said 1 to 2 inches is possible during the day, with 3 to 5 possible in the evening. Higher snowfall amounts are expected east of Council Bluffs.

Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said Wednesday that Council Bluffs is on the edge of the winter storm watch in the area. The weather service's winter storm watch includes Pottawattamie, Shelby, Montgomery and Page Counties.

The watch is in effect through Saturday morning, meaning driving conditions could be dicey for much of the day. The weather service warned of slippery road conditions, in addition to potential visibility issues.

The Iowa State Patrol offers these winter driving tips:

Keep windshields clear -- Scrape snow and ice to ensure full visibility.

Increase following distance -- Put five to six seconds of time between you and the vehicle you’re following -- especially snow plows.

Be patient -- Allow more time -- and daylight if possible -- to get to your destination, and remember that detouring through a median typically causes problems.

Always pay attention to the road -- Traffic flow can change instantly and braking times increase dramatically with snow or ice.

Add braking time to exit freeways and interstates -- Exits and overpasses get slick during winter events and require even more braking time.

Know when not to use cruise control -- Don’t use cruise control on snow and ice conditions.

Prepare a winter survival kit -- Pack items to help you endure an emergency or road closure until help arrives. Items include a flash light, boots, gloves and warm clothes, jumper cables, water, snacks, a first aid kid and a phone charge.

Turn on headlights -- It’s critical to be seen on snowy and foggy days.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: Snow, mainly after 7 a.m. High near 35. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday night: Snow. Low around 16. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow, mainly before 7am. High near 20. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Kevin Cole of the Omaha World-Herald contributed.

