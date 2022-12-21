Forecast: Winter storm warning in effect from noon today through 7 p.m. Friday

A winter storm warning goes into effect at noon today and continues through 7 p.m. Friday.

Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected with brief freezing drizzle possible Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s high is near 24, with tonight’s low around -10. A wind chill warning goes into effect at midnight tonight and continues through noon Saturday — tonight’s wind chill values are as low as -34. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said in its advisory.

Snow is expected after 8 p.m. tonight and blowing snow is forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 24. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Snow after 8 p.m. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -34. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday: Areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -5. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday night: Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. Blustery.

Friday: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Windy.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -10.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 4.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.