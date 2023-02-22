A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of southwest Iowa and east central Nebraska from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Rain is likely this afternoon, with rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow, happening tonight. Snow is likely early into the morning.

Afternoon skies will be cloudy, with a high near 35 and winds gusting as high as 29 mph. Tonight will be windy, with gusts as high as 40 mph, and a low around 11.

Those traveling should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning or evening commute, the weather service said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain and sleet likely between 1 and 4 p.m., then rain likely after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight: Rain and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before midnight, then snow and freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m., then snow after 2 a.m. Low around 11. Windy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind 11 to 17 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.