Forecast: Winter weather advisory in place till Monday morning

A winter weather advisory has been put in place from 10 a.m. this morning till 10 a.m. Monday. Snow will begin to fall this morning after 9 a.m.
Today will have highs in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Chance of snow is 90% with an accumulation of less than one inch possible during the day.
Slippery road conditions are expected.
Overnight, temps will drop down into the 20s with a 80% chance of snow before 1 a.m. Accumulation is expected to be 1 to 3 inches.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Snow, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 33. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 21. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Monday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
