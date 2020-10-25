 Skip to main content
Forecast: Winter weather advisory in place till Monday morning
Forecast: Winter weather advisory in place till Monday morning

A winter weather advisory has been put in place from 10 a.m. this morning till 10 a.m. Monday. Snow will begin to fall this morning after 9 a.m.

Today will have highs in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Chance of snow is 90% with an accumulation of less than one inch possible during the day.

Slippery road conditions are expected.

Overnight, temps will drop down into the 20s with a 80% chance of snow before 1 a.m. Accumulation is expected to be 1 to 3 inches.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 33. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 21. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

