Forecast: Winter weather advisory Tuesday

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for portions of southwest Iowa, including Council Bluffs.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle likely before 11 a.m., then snow and freezing drizzle likely between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 26 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 29. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.