Forecast: Wintry weather this week

There is a chance of flurries before noon today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 38.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

“Wintry weather is forecast in the region Wednesday night through Thursday night, with a peak in activity anticipated during the daylight hours on Thursday,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook shared Monday. “There is a 10% to 50% chance for impactful snow and ice accumulations, with the greatest risk focused along the Interstate 80 corridor from Omaha eastward into Iowa.”

The forecast shows a slight chance of snow overnight Wednesday, mixing with freezing rain after 3 a.m. There is a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before noon Thursday, then rain and snow are likely.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light southeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight, mixing with freezing rain after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before noon, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: A chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.