Former Bluffs resident, wife killed in car wreck; baby daughter survived crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Cheyenne County, Nebraska, authorities are awaiting results of accident reconstruction in a crash that killed a Sidney, Nebraska, couple on April 23, Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said.

Brian Lee Johnson, 51, and Catherine Noquera Johnson, 24, were killed upon impact in a collision that occurred at the intersection of County Road 111 and County Road 23.

Brian was a former Council Bluffs resident who graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1989, and later received his associate’s degree from Iowa Western Community College and business administration degree from the College of Saint Mary in Omaha.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schaub said an investigation determined Brian had been traveling north in a Honda CRV on County Road 111 when he reportedly failed to stop at a sign at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 111 and collided with an enclosed van trailer being pulled by a semi-tractor trailer. The westbound semi-tractor was being driven by Mark Dalbey, of Bayard, Nebraska.

Responders extricated the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, who Schaub described as alive and crying, from the vehicle. She was transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center and later flown to Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora for treatment of injuries. Information about her condition was not released.