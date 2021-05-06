Former Council Bluffs Police Chief Ed Dinovo dies at 92

Former Council Bluffs Chief of Police Ed Dinovo died Monday. He was 92 years old.

Dinovo joined the Council Bluffs Police Department in 1955. In 1977, he was named chief of police, a position he served in until he retired in 1985.

He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1947, and received his bachelors degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1973. He later graduated from the FBI Academy in 1976.

It was during Dinovo’s tenure as chief that the Council Bluffs Police Department moved from the City Hall building across the street to the then-new Pottawattamie County Courthouse. At the time, it was a major step forward for the department. In 2018, Dinovo toured the new Council Bluffs Police Headquarters off of Woodbury Avenue.

“I can’t believe this facility,” Dinovo said during the December 2018 tour. “The changes in technology and the tools available to the officers are really something. You have a lot more officers on the street than there were during my time with the department. We were authorized to have 100 sworn officers, but most of the time we had about 85. Most of the time we had three cars on the street, one in the east, one in the west and one rolling.”

