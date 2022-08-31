Former Sen. Harkin to endorse Iowa House candidate at fundraiser

Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin will be joining Iowa House candidate Josh Turek at a fundraiser in Council Bluffs Thursday night, where he is expected to endorse the four-time Paralympian.

Turek, a Democrat, is running against Republican Sarah Abdouch in the newly-created House District 20, which includes northwest Council Bluffs and all of Carter Lake.

Turek has called Harkin, author of the Americans with Disabilities Act, one of his personal heroes.

The event is being held at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. 6th St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For additional information, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/turek-harkin22.