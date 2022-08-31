 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Sen. Harkin to endorse Iowa House candidate at fundraiser

Abraham Lincoln High School graduate and Paralympic wheelchair basketball champion Josh Turek, this year's grand marshal, waves to the crowd during the annual Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The Celebrate CB festivities were lively Saturday as thousands of folks lined up along Pearl and South Main streets for the parade, with several families attending the ensuing carnival

 JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin will be joining Iowa House candidate Josh Turek at a fundraiser in Council Bluffs Thursday night, where he is expected to endorse the four-time Paralympian.

Turek, a Democrat, is running against Republican Sarah Abdouch in the newly-created House District 20, which includes northwest Council Bluffs and all of Carter Lake.

Turek has called Harkin, author of the Americans with Disabilities Act, one of his personal heroes.

The event is being held at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. 6th St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For additional information, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/turek-harkin22.

