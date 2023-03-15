Ken Cuccinelli, right, former Trump administration official and Virginia attorney general, visits with Pottawattamie County Republicans Chair Starlyn Perdue, left, and Charlie Johnson, center left, at the Metro Crossing Pizza Ranch in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Cuccinelli is the founder of Never Back Down, a super PAC created to urge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to enter the 2024 presidential race. He was in town to drum up support for a DeSantis campaign, and to learn which issues southwestern Iowans care about.