Three people were injured in a crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South First Street and East Pierce Street.
Law enforcement agencies in Iowa and Nebraska are urging people to do their St. Patrick’s Day celebrating safely.
Trivium Life Services will open a coffee shop later this spring to provide work and connection opportunities for its clients.
An active shooter training exercise will be conducted at Carter Lake Elementary School from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, which is not a…
A shouting match turned to blows during the Trump rally in downtown Davenport Monday.
