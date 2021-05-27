Four local Vodec supervisors honored for their work

Five Vodec Supervisors Receive IACP’s Community Builder Award

Five supervisors, including four from Council Bluffs, who work for Vodec’s Iowa operations have been honored by the Iowa Association of Community Providers with the 2021 Community Builder Award.

Candice Anesi, Amelia Caniglia, Julie Fox, Collin Hames and Tami Masters are among the 76 frontline supervisors recognized for their critical role in bringing together all of the pieces of service delivery, Vodec said in a release. Anesi, Caniglia, Fox and Hames are based in Council Bluffs, and Masters works out of Urbandale.

The Iowa Association of Community Providers supports the more than 130 Iowa community providers so they can fully support Iowans in need of mental health and disability services, the release said.

“Frontline supervisors have a tremendous impact on the lives of Iowans with disabilities and the direct support professionals who work with them,” IACP Chief Executive Officer Shelly Chandler said in the release. “This impact has never been more evident than in the past 12 months. Frontline supervisors have been a key part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with the aftermath of a Derecho in August of 2020.”

