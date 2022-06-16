Fourney column: Do Good Days points to rich future of doing good in Western Iowa

Do Good Days, powered by SHARE Omaha wrapped up on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Do Good Days highlighted all the ways to support and serve the community through local nonprofits. The goal was to spur new and continuous generosity throughout Southwest Iowa and across the river.

Every dollar raised, item given, and volunteer hour served during the campaign benefitted local nonprofits, including dozens in Southwest Iowa. Over 26,000 people explored ways to give back and we want to thank each giver for supporting causes that are doing vital work in our community.

Cash donations during Do Good Days totaled over $1.6 million given and were a compilation of dollars through foundations, direct giving to nonprofit organizations and the SHARE Omaha website. One of the exciting indicators of a rich future of giving is an increase of new donors, from 25% in 2021 to 33% this year, discovering a new-to-them organization to support.

In addition, generous supporters gave more than cash. Wish List Wednesday donations provided over 1,000 items nonprofits need, valued at over $20,000. Volunteer hours served on Volun-Thursday increased by almost 15% over last year, with over $100,000 worth of volunteer time served on May 19 for more than 70 organizations. Corporate engagement was higher than ever, including over 113 FNBO employees serving on both sides of the river on Volun-Thursday.

Our gratitude for every gift of support and service is immense. All donations of time, dollars and items make a difference and are the beginning of a powerful relationship between nonprofits and community members. If you invested in an important cause during the month of May, thank you.

Our hard-working local nonprofits do not get a summer vacation. If you have time, dollars or items to give, now is the time to lend your support to sustain their work through the remainder of the year. There is still an opportunity to give, and your support is still needed. SHAREomaha.org is open year-round. Economic conditions and pressing personal needs are affecting everyone. For those serving the most at risk or those causes closest to our hearts, the need remains and grows.

Looking to the future of what it means to do good in Western Iowa, a new hyper-local resource is launching this month to connect you to causes that are dear to your heart: SHAREiowa.org.

SHARE Iowa will be a one-stop donation platform for sowing good to nonprofits in nine counties throughout Western Iowa. Powered by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, SHARE Iowa will connect neighbors to easy ways of doing good through financial giving, in-kind donations of items and volunteerism. SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha will partner together on larger, communitywide giving campaigns to make a bigger difference in the metropolitan area.

I’m thrilled to introduce you to Catrina Trabal, community partnerships manager for SHARE Iowa and Community Foundation for Western Iowa. Beginning in July, as the new owner of this column, you’ll hear her perspective on the state of philanthropy in Southwest Iowa. With her support, Iowans will now have more opportunities to yield positive outcomes in our communities and learn more about organizations that impact people in our neighborhoods, towns, cities and state. Stop by the “coming soon” page of SHAREiowa.org now to get a glimpse at what’s to come.

Fourney is the marketing and communications manager for SHARE Omaha.

