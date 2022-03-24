Fourney column: Finding significance in giving back

“If I could just have one more Zoom meeting, I’d feel fulfilled.”

I can honestly say this thought has never crossed my mind. During a recent Impact CB gathering at Hope-Net’s Sequels Thrift Store, Hope-Net Ministries Executive Director Randy Fontaine challenged the young professionals gathered to reflect on what brings our lives meaning.

Impact CB is the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s program for young professionals, connecting young leaders while promoting community involvement. During Randy’s time with the group, he asked attendees to pause and hear his message, a message that’s beneficial to all of us.

Randy spoke about success versus significance. “If you get so busy that everything is about the job, your career, success, money, all that, one day are you going to step back and realize that you missed life? That you missed what was truly important?” Randy asked.

There’s no time like the present for this self-examination: What does success look like to you? What is your purpose? How do you spend your time? Your resources? For most of us, these questions illuminate opportunities to better use our energy and assets toward goals of significance.

“In your lives and in your career, my challenge is, what are you going to do that is significant? That really changes the culture, changes people’s lives, changes the direction of our community, changes a neighborhood,” Randy urged. “Think about where you can create margin your life. How can you take an extra two hours a week and make an impact?”

In 1990, Randy asked himself these same questions. As a full-service truck stop general manager, Randy had achieved success and industry recognition. He felt a tug for something more, a way to impact generations. Now, Randy does just that as the executive director of Hope-Net Ministries which aids women returning from incarceration, the homeless population in downtown Council Bluffs and families struggling with poverty.

Randy acknowledges that life gets busy but recommends being intentional with your time and gifts and thinking more about significance than success. With significance, success will come.

At SHARE Omaha, we connect those who want to do good to volunteering and supporting causes in an eight-county region, including southwest Iowa. We often hear from people who don’t yet know their “fit”. These individuals want to give of themselves but haven’t discovered the cause or causes that matter to them.

Randy shares that when he discusses this topic, he asks two questions: What makes you mad and sad? What do you see in the news that shouldn’t happen in our community? When you feel that sense of stirring, find a place where you can dip your toe in and volunteer, support a program financially, host an item collection drive, or do good in many other ways.

If Hope-Net’s mission of bringing comfort and aid to those in need stirs your desire to do something, there’s a place for you. Due to COVID volunteer challenges, Hope-Net’s Sequels Thrift Stores had to reduce its hours, resulting in thousands of dollars in lost revenue to support Hope-Net’s programs. New volunteers are needed, as are blankets; blankets go out the door as soon they come in.

I invite you to pause. Reflect on what’s important to you, your family, your neighborhood. Intentionally give of your time and resources. The impact on Council Bluffs and our surrounding area will be significant.

Fourney is the marketing and communications manager for SHARE Omaha.