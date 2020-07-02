Fourth of July: A look at police, fire calls with safety tips for humans, pets

“If fireworks don’t ignite or burn fully, don’t try to relight them or pick them up,” the department said.

The DNR noted that fireworks are prohibited in state parks — only sparklers are allowed.

The agency also reiterated COVID-19 precautions everyone should heed — stay 6 feet away from others, gather in groups of 10 or less, cover your mouth and nose and wash hands or use a hand sanitizer frequently. Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.

“Finally, play it safe and dispose of your unused fireworks carefully,” the DNR said.

That includes soaking them in water — with complete submergence — overnight and wrapping them in plastic wrap or plastic bags so they don’t dry out.

Pets and fireworks

Kori Nelson with the Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs offered advice to keep pets, especially dogs — notorious for getting spooked by fireworks — safe during the holiday.

“Give them good exercise during the day. Tired pets are happy pets. Which in turn usually makes for happy owners,” Nelson said. “Get them worn out so they’re not as stimulated by the loud crashing and banging at night.”