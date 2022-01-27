Franken talks energy, education, childcare in Council Bluffs

Mike Franken is confident.

The Democratic Senate candidate told a crowd in Council Bluffs he believes he can beat U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who's held his seat since 1981. Franken said the general election will come down to independents.

"This race is eminently winnable. It’s time," he said. "The people who hold sway in Iowa are the independents."

Having already mentioned growing up in rural Sioux City in a working class family before serving in the Navy, Franken said, "I’m a tough candidate to attack -- very rural, a bootstraps existence, the most experienced military official in the state."

First, of course, is the Democratic primary. Also in the race are former Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque and Minden City Councilman Glenn Hurst.

Franken covered a number of issues during a brief speech and question and answer session at Barley's in Council Bluffs on Thursday night.

On education, Franken said he favors making community college almost free, while saying national service programs should be expanded to offset postsecondary education costs.

"I’m a fan of government providing that step that makes makes that first rung of the ladder reachable. So with your God-given talents you can go as high as possible," he told the crowd of about 30. "We need that fair first step."

Franken said if Iowa continued and expanded its embrace of renewable energy and advanced technologies, it could attract new businesses and be a leader in the nation.

"I see the opportunity in the state of Iowa to have the least expensive, least redundant energy grid in the U.S.," he said, noting the possibilities offered by wind and solar power. "I see high speed rail buzz through Council Bluffs. This metro area is halfway point between Chicago and Denver. I see opportunity where high energy usage, high-tech businesses settle here because of our fabulous energy grid. I see Iowa on the ascendancy, not going down."

Franken served in the Navy for 36 years, rising to the rank of three-star admiral before his retirement. He said the U.S. should look to avoid further conflict abroad.

"I'm a firm believer that we shouldn’t be sending our sons and daughters to unnecessary conflict," Franken said. "We are too ready in this country to break out the guns, internationally. We need more diplomacy, more sensibility."

Asked after the event about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Franken said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "more bluster than action," and lacks the forces to sustain an invasion. Franken said as the Russian currency, the ruble, falters, the people who run the truly country -- the oligarchs -- will step in.

Asked during the event about the childcare crisis in the country, Franken noted during his time in the Navy people never missed work because they had to stay home with their kids because of services offered. But in the civilian world, he has a niece who lives in rural Iowa and have no services nearby, which has led his sister to come help the family. He said he's heard about similar situations across the state.

"The No. 1 issue they talk about at the table," he said. "I' a firm believer in pre-kindergarten education."

He noted the issue isn't a Democratic or Republican issue, but "a humanity issue," and called for continued expansion of government funding to help alleviate the problem.

"The gross domestic product of a city will go up when we let the adults go to work," he said.

Franken criticized Grassley for falling in line with former President Donald Trump, saying there was a time the Iowa senator was "gentile and bipartisan -- that's long since ended."

Franken also ran in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. He received 25% of the primary vote and finished second to Theresa Greenfield, who was defeated by Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the 2020 general election.

The candidate said he felt Greenfield was the party's handpicked candidate that year, whereas he sees this year's primary as an even playing field.

Grassley faces a challenge in the Republican primary from Sioux City attorney and state lawmaker Jim Carlin.

The Cook Political Report and a number of other forecasts list the race and “solid Republican.” Recent polling gives Grassley roughly 55% of the vote. Though Franken noted internal numbers that give him optimism.

The 2022 primary election in Iowa is June 7 and the midterm general election is next Nov. 8.

Erin Murphy of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.

