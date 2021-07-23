Free vaccines during state baseball

According to a press release from Carroll County Public Health, the Carroll Hy-Vee, in coordination with Carroll County Public Health, will be offering COVID-19 vacancies on Monday and Tuesday during the 1A and 2A boys state baseball tournament.

People 18 and older can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older.

Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine can visit their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose to receive the second.

Individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between now and Nov. 1 can receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

All COVID-19 vaccine recipients at the tournament will get a free ice-cold Powerade beverage, courtesy of Hy-Vee and The Coca-Cola Company.

A specially marked tent will be set up inside the stadium. Appointments are not necessary and health insurance is not required.