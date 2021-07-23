 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free vaccines during state baseball
0 comments

Free vaccines during state baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210529_new_vaccines_2

St. Albert High School sophomore Nolan Smith, left, receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Rachel Teaford, right, inside one of the school’s libraries on May 28. People can receive a free vaccine at the at the state baseball tournament in Carroll on Monday and Tuesday. 

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

According to a press release from Carroll County Public Health, the Carroll Hy-Vee, in coordination with Carroll County Public Health, will be offering COVID-19 vacancies on Monday and Tuesday during the 1A and 2A boys state baseball tournament. 

People 18 and older can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older. 

Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine can visit their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose to receive the second. 

Individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between now and Nov. 1 can receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

All COVID-19 vaccine recipients at the tournament will get a free ice-cold Powerade beverage, courtesy of Hy-Vee and The Coca-Cola Company. 

A specially marked tent will be set up inside the stadium. Appointments are not necessary and health insurance is not required.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert