Friday fire caused by juvenile fire play; child sustains burns on 60% of body

Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James recently took to social media praising first responders for their efforts that saved the lives of two small children Friday when a fire engulfed a Bluffs home.

It’s an effort that required the arriving team to act as a cohesive, singular unit, James wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.

“It takes a perfect orchestra of individuals who all in the moment understand their part of the performance,” James said. "Each individual could move to another instrument, but they all need to know their part of the song at all times. That perfection comes from repetitive exercise and experience.

“It comes when they show up every day willing to put in the work both physically and mentally to master their trade. But when the day comes that the orchestra gets to play their song, it’s priceless.”

The fire was investigated by Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford in conjunction with the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Council Bluffs Police Department. The cause of the fire was determined to be juvenile fire play, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Fire Investigator Dan Roberts.