Friday may start stormy but will reach upper 80s under partly sunny skies

Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska, forecasts partly sunny skies with a high near 87 later in the day.

A light east wind will become southeast blowing 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could guest as high as 16 mph.

Friday evening will bring mostly cloudy skies with a low around 69. A southeast wind predicted to be 7 to 10 mph will guest up to 16 mph.

Here's a look at the rest of the National Weather Service forecast:

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. At night, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. At night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. At night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. At night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.