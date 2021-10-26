Friday, Saturday Kendra Scott Jewelry sales to benefit Wings of Hope

People who want to start their holiday shopping early and/or online have a golden opportunity this week.
Kendra Scott Jewelry will donate 20% of designated proceeds from Friday and Saturday’s purchases to Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center in Council Bluffs.
“No need to worry about empty shelves or busy crowds — we have the answer,” said Carolyn Ettinger, program director. “This coming weekend you can enjoy a cup of coffee and shop from the comfort of your own living room.”
The chain annually supports breast cancer-related charities during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she said. Wings of Hope is the designated charity this year for Iowa.
The opportunity was a surprise to Ettinger.
“They emailed us and said ‘would you be interested?’,” she said. “It’s great for us — and it’s good for them, because they get promoted.”
While visions of diamonds may be dancing in some people’s heads, Kendra Scott also offers inexpensive jewelry in the $30 to $50 range.
“You don’t have to spend $300,” Ettinger said.
Wings of Hope, like other organizations, has had to adapt to new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is holding its support groups and counseling sessions online, and other services are only available by appointment, she confirmed.
“We were going to go back to in-person this fall, but with this new variant, we thought we better wait,” Ettinger said.
She thinks the future will be hybrid sessions with some people there and others connecting online.
To make sure part of your purchase goes toward Wings of Hope, shop online and use the code GIVEBACK-APRRC at checkout or call 515-398-9761 to place an order through the store at Jordan Creek Mall in West Des Moines.