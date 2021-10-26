Friday, Saturday Kendra Scott Jewelry sales to benefit Wings of Hope

People who want to start their holiday shopping early and/or online have a golden opportunity this week.

Kendra Scott Jewelry will donate 20% of designated proceeds from Friday and Saturday’s purchases to Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center in Council Bluffs.

“No need to worry about empty shelves or busy crowds — we have the answer,” said Carolyn Ettinger, program director. “This coming weekend you can enjoy a cup of coffee and shop from the comfort of your own living room.”

The chain annually supports breast cancer-related charities during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she said. Wings of Hope is the designated charity this year for Iowa.

The opportunity was a surprise to Ettinger.

“They emailed us and said ‘would you be interested?’,” she said. “It’s great for us — and it’s good for them, because they get promoted.”

While visions of diamonds may be dancing in some people’s heads, Kendra Scott also offers inexpensive jewelry in the $30 to $50 range.

“You don’t have to spend $300,” Ettinger said.