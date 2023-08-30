The Council Bluffs Public Library will host its annual book sale this weekend. The sale includes donated items as well as former library property, including books, DVDs, audiobooks, music, games, art prints and more.

Hardcover books will be marked at $2 and paperback books, young adult books, audiobooks, DVDs and games will be sold for just $1. Music CDs are 50 cents and youth, kids and mass market paperback books are 25 cents each or 5 for $1. All other items are priced as marked.

The pre-sale will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, for friends and members of the public library, who, in addition to early access, will also receive two free books of their choice.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the sale will open up to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Saturday, Sept. 9 sale will also run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with "fill a bag for $10" beginning at 1 p.m.

The Council Bluffs Public Library is open to donations of clean, usable books, video games, music, DVDs and other media materials. Anyone interested can drop off their box or bag of donations at the library's front desk, during business hours.

For those looking to lend a hand, the library is also seeking volunteers. Those interested can reach out via email to marfia@gmail.com. All book sale proceeds will go towards benefiting the library.

The Council Bluffs Public Library is located at 400 Willow Ave. and is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.