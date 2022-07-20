Friendship Quilt honors Moorhead history

The 1930 pink, yellow and white antique Friendship Quilt donated by Harold and Jean Mann to the Moorhead Cultural Center in memory of Harold Sr. and Alice Mann is an interesting quilt from the past.

This Mann family is of the Mann Hollow Mann family who settled west of Moorhead. “Vere Lewis”, “David Gamet”, “Louis Baeth Family”, “Blair Jensen Family” and “Harry Scott Family” are some of the names embroidered on the quilt and are a telltale history from the past.

“Vere Lewis” was born around 1901 at Moorhead. He moved his wife Opal Johnson Lewis and son Leighton to Lamoni, Iowa, about 1930 to work as a lineman for the electric company. He passed away in 1975 and is believed to be buried at the Park Hill Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington.

One of the squares has the “David Gamet Family” name embroidered on it. The wording evidently was to honor more than one generation. They seem to be located in and around Harrison County, Iowa.

“The Louis Baeth Family” honors Louis and LaVonne Mann Baeth, no doubt. He was born at Schleswig, Iowa in 1905 and passed in 1986. She was born at Moorhead in 1908 and passed in 1997. They purchased a farm in the Moorhead area in 1960. Here they lived and raised their family. He drove the school bus and was on the REC Board. If you were a member of the Jolly Pastime Club in later years, you will remember LaVonne. She was also a member of the Loess Hills Historical Society.

It appears that the “Blair Jensen Family” refers to Blair Jensen who was born to Mark and Bessie in 1902, right here in Monona County. Mark was born in Denmark. Some of Blair’s siblings were Aurilee, Alice and Aleta.

The “Harry Scott Family” is a mystery at this time. Lots of Harry Scotts around, even in Woodbury County, Iowa. I have been unable to pin this Harry Scott to any particular family, and as a matter of fact, many of the ones I have searched were single, laborers or miners. Mining for silver and gold in South Dakota was a big thing around 1930. The man I most often found was a “lodger” probably living in a hotel or camp. So, if you have any information, I am sure many of us would like to be filled in about this family.

This Quilt Exhibit can be viewed from July 27 through Sept. 4 at the handicapped-accessible Moorhead Cultural Center, 120 Oak St., Moorhead, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m.