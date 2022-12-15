From the Desk of Mayor Matt Walsh: Budget season

It’s that time of year again; the time when I’m thinking about Christmas shopping for loved ones and preparing the City of Council Bluffs annual budget. These two things appear unrelated to an outsider, but there are valid similarities. When working toward accomplishing both tasks, Christmas shopping and preparing the city’s annual budget, we plan how much we will spend, make a list of needs, make a list of wants and track spending as we go. In both cases, it is crucial to remember that a limited amount of money is available, and we must prioritize our spending to effectively cover all necessary expenses while checking off a few things on our wish lists.

The city’s fiscal year begins on July 1, and Iowa law requires that cities submit their “proposed annual budget” to the County Treasurer before March 31. Failure to comply with this requirement results in a delinquent city being forced to operate under last year’s budget restrictions. To ensure we’re prepared, we begin the city’s budgeting process in October, and the City Council votes on the first component of the budget — the Capital Improvement Plan — at the December meeting.

Our city’s mission is to continuously improve the quality of life and attractiveness of the City of Council Bluffs. Remaining true to our mission statement helps guide us through our annual budget preparation. The main budget drivers for the City are employee salaries and benefits, capital expenditure for streets, property maintenance, equipment, utilities and fuel expenses, plus a couple of wish list items.

What are the city’s revenue sources? The largest revenue source, or 40% of the City’s operating revenue, comes from these property tax levies: General Fund Levy, Transit Levy, Civic Center Levy, Aviation Authority Levy, Liability and Insurance Levy, Emergency Levy, Employee Benefits Levy, and Debt Service Levy.

The second largest revenue source, or 19% of the City’s operating revenue, comes from charges for services such as sewer rates, garbage collection fees, rental property registration, golf and swimming fees, ambulance calls and Mid-America Center revenue. Other city taxes make up 16.5% of the City’s operating revenue, including Local Option Sales Tax, Hotel/ Motel Tax, Gaming Tax and Utility Franchise Fees. Federal and state grants and reimbursements, also known as intergovernmental revenue, make up 12.5% of operating revenue. The remainder comes from various city licenses, permits, nongovernmental grants and other financing-related sources.

Where do your property taxes go? Many residents are surprised to learn that only 39.6% of your overall property tax bill gets distributed to the City of Council Bluffs. Currently, a Council Bluffs homeowner pays $1,005.36 per $100,000 of residential valuation. That’s roughly $83.78 per month — you can double that amount if you own a $200,000 home or triple it if you own a $300,000 home. The remaining 60.4% of your annual property tax bill is distributed between your residing school district, Pottawattamie County, Iowa Western Community College and a few very small tax levies.

As the Mayor of Council Bluffs, I fully comprehend that property taxes represent a significant cash expense for property owners, so I want to draw attention to the high-quality municipal services our residents receive.

The Council Bluffs Police Department responds to over 50,000 calls for service each year and works closely with various community organizations and schools to keep our community safe. The Council Bluffs Fire Department responds to more than 10,000 calls for service annually and has a Class 1 ISO rating which is the best you can get. The success of these agencies helps maintain low property and liability insurance for our residents.

We have one of the best Public Works departments in the northern region of the United States. Our Operations division is regularly asked to help train other communities on street maintenance techniques. Our Parks and Recreation Department provides many free or low-cost recreational opportunities and well-maintained, award-winning public spaces and multi-use trails.

We have more than 500 dedicated employees who are committed to serving the residents of Council Bluffs. They work together to efficiently spend your hard-earned property tax dollars in ways that improve the quality of life and attractiveness of the community in which we live. We take that responsibility very seriously.

As you’re making your list and checking it twice this holiday season, know that we are doing the same thing at the City. With meticulous budgeting, we take care of the necessities and get a few things from our wish lists. You can find more information on our budgeting process at councilbluffs-ia.gov/finance. Happy holidays!