Full Fledged to hold Veterans Day Event with resources for veterans

Full Fledged Brewing Co. will hold a Veterans Day Event at 5 p.m. Friday at the brewery at 40 Arena Way Suite 2.

A Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck will be on site at 4 p.m.

Army veteran Clayton “Cactus” Schaner, the Honorary Veteran for the event, will kick off Vets Day Post Cards at 5 p.m., and there will be a Legion Color Guard Ceremony at 6 p.m. with Cadet Jeremiah Helms from Abraham Lincoln High School singing the National Anthem.

Offering resources for veterans will be IowaWORKS, Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs, Military OneSource, Operation 22 Til Freedom, Wounded Warrior Project, American Legion Rainbow Post No. 2, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, The Palmer Group, Benchmark Mortgage, Cricket Wireless, Corbion and Allied Universal.

An antique fire truck and an antique police car will be on display.