Fundraiser for families of fallen police at Carter Lake on Aug. 21

The second annual Carter Lake Officer Run will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. The run/walk will raise money for families of police officers who died in the line of duty, as well as the Carter Lake Police K-9 unit.

Last year, the fundraiser raised $1,000 for Concerns of Police Survivors, a nonprofit organization that provides support and assistance to families of fallen police officers.

“It’s a great, fun event that helps a good cause,” said April Owens, one of the event organizers. “Come show your support for our police officers.”

The three-mile course will begin and end at the Carter Lake Fire Department — 2929 N. Ninth St, Carter Lake — and is open to adults and children alike.

Registration costs $40. Participants will each receive either a unisex short-sleeve T-shirt or womens’ fit tank top, and a participation medal, featuring a logo designed by Carter Lake Police Sgt. Gary Chambers.

To register, and to select shirt style and size, visit https://forms.gle/ZemdcxVqkVPbRMks8.

Physical registration forms are also available at Carter Lake City Hall, and can be returned to either city hall or the police station.

Registration closes on Friday, Aug. 12. Each participant is asked to fill out a separate entry form.

Registration fees can be sent via PayPal — clpdofficerrun@gmail.com — or Venmo — @clpdofficerrun — or dropped off at city hall or the police station.

Run packets, which will include the shirt and medal, can be picked up on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m. in the CLPD parking lot. Alternate arrangements can be made for those unable to pick up their packet at that time.

Questions can be directed to Owens at clpdofficerrun@gmail.com or Sgt. Chambers at gary.chambers@clpd.carterlake-ia.gov.

“Come join us at the Hot Pursuit,” Chambers said. “It’s better to run with the cops than away from them.”