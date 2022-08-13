Fundraiser launched for retired Lewis Central teacher after 2nd amputation

Denise Peterson-Johnson has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for longtime Lewis Central High School teacher and drama coach Tom McLaughlin, who is facing financial challenges due to anticipated assisted living expenses, hospital bills, medical equipment, loss in salary, a hands-only adaptation to his vehicle, an electric wheelchair carrier and the costs associated with downsizing and moving.

McLaughlin, who was a language arts and speech teacher for 25 years and directed 75 theater productions during his 22 years as lead drama coach at LCHS, has been unable to work since September 2021.

In October 2018, McLaughlin developed necrotizing fasciitis — an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria — and had to have his right leg amputated two weeks before a play. After the production of “Godspell” in April 2019, he stepped down as drama coach.

However, McLaughlin continued to teach classes, sometimes via Zoom. In fall 2021, he underwent surgery four times, culminating in the amputation of a portion of his left foot.

In March 2022, the Iowa State Education Association announced that it would honor McLaughlin with the Charles F. Martin Lifetime Achievement Award during the ISEA Delegate Assembly in April.

McLaughlin advocated for education on the local, state and national levels. He was national chair of the NEA Fine Arts Caucus for four years and served on the NEA Fine Arts Task Force for one year. He served on the Governor’s/Iowa Department of Education Task Force on Arts and the Common Core, served as treasurer of ISEA for three years and on the ISEA Executive Board for six years. He was founder of the ISEA Performing Arts Caucus, served on the ISEA PAC Central Committee Interview Team and has been a presenter at the ISEA Summer Conference multiple times.

He has also been active in Democratic Party politics at the local level and was chair of the Pottawattamie County Democratic Education Platform Subcommittee in 2004. He also served as treasurer of the Lewis Central Education Association.

The day after he received the award, he began a series of hospital and rehabilitation center stays, according to the account on his GoFundMe page. Cellulitis, osteomyelitis, staph infection in the bone and leg and diabetic ulcers led to the decision to amputate his remaining leg to protect his health. His second below-the-knee amputation was performed on June 22.

McLaughlin loved his years at Lewis Central Community Schools but was forced by his health issues to retire early.

“Tom credits every card, prayer, phone call, text or email as the emotional nourishment needed to stay healthy, and each helped with his overall progress,” Peterson-Johnson is quoted as saying on the GoFundMe page.

To view the GoFundMe, visit https://gf.me/v/c/pld/mclaughlin-double-amputation-fundraiser.