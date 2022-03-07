 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Garbage meeting date moved

  • 0

The City of Council Bluffs is hosting two public meetings regarding upcoming solid waste collection changes. And the original date of one of those meetings has changed.

The contract with Waste Connections ends in June 2023 and city officials are preparing a request for bids for the next solid waste collection contract. Improvements to collection services are planned in accordance with industry standards and to enhance the safety and efficiency of collections.

Council Bluffs residents interested in learning more should attend a public meeting. The first meeting will now be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at River’s Edge Pavilion, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs. The second meeting is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

At the public meetings, experts will discuss the expected service changes including new city-provided garbage and recycling carts, single stream recycling services, comingled garbage and yard waste and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback at the meeting.

Council Bluffs graphic

A sign welcomes people to Council Bluffs on West Broadway on Oct. 12, 2013.

 NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds signs into law $1.9M in state tax cuts

Reynolds signs into law $1.9M in state tax cuts

Iowa workers will see a gradual reduction in the state income tax on their paychecks over the next five years, thanks to legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Democrats have criticized the new law for favoring higher-income workers.

'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

The 712 Initiative and partners announced Tuesday that the annual celebration of all things Council Bluffs will be held May 9 through May 15, with this year's parade featuring the theme "Going for Gold."

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 5,000 Russian anti-war protestors arrested by Russian authorities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert