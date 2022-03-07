Garbage meeting date moved

The City of Council Bluffs is hosting two public meetings regarding upcoming solid waste collection changes. And the original date of one of those meetings has changed.

The contract with Waste Connections ends in June 2023 and city officials are preparing a request for bids for the next solid waste collection contract. Improvements to collection services are planned in accordance with industry standards and to enhance the safety and efficiency of collections.

Council Bluffs residents interested in learning more should attend a public meeting. The first meeting will now be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at River’s Edge Pavilion, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs. The second meeting is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

At the public meetings, experts will discuss the expected service changes including new city-provided garbage and recycling carts, single stream recycling services, comingled garbage and yard waste and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback at the meeting.