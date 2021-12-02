Garrett unofficial winner by a whisker in Atlantic's mayoral run-off election

It’s true: Every vote counts.

On Tuesday, Atlantic City Councilwoman Grace Garrett won the run-off election for mayor over past mayoral candidate Tim Teig by four votes.

Garrett received 588 votes, and Teig got 584, according to unofficial results. There were two write-in votes.

Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman was surprised at how close the vote was.

“I expected it to be close, but maybe not quite that close,” he said Wednesday.

Turnout was somewhat low, with 1,174 of the city’s 4,819 registered voters — about 24% — participating.

The Cass County Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote today, which will make the results official.

If the unofficial results are confirmed, Teig will have until 5 p.m. Friday to request a recount, Sunderman said.

Either way, an audit will be done Monday that will consist of recounting ballots from one of the city’s three precincts, Sunderman said. He doesn’t expect that to change the outcome of the election.