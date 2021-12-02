Garrett unofficial winner by a whisker in Atlantic's mayoral run-off election

It’s true: Every vote counts.
On Tuesday, Atlantic City Councilwoman Grace Garrett won the run-off election for mayor over past mayoral candidate Tim Teig by four votes.
Garrett received 588 votes, and Teig got 584, according to unofficial results. There were two write-in votes.
Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman was surprised at how close the vote was.
“I expected it to be close, but maybe not quite that close,” he said Wednesday.
Turnout was somewhat low, with 1,174 of the city’s 4,819 registered voters — about 24% — participating.
The Cass County Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote today, which will make the results official.
If the unofficial results are confirmed, Teig will have until 5 p.m. Friday to request a recount, Sunderman said.
Either way, an audit will be done Monday that will consist of recounting ballots from one of the city’s three precincts, Sunderman said. He doesn’t expect that to change the outcome of the election.
“With a machine recount, we’ve never had one that changed the result,” he said. “The machines always look at over-votes and under-votes. In this case, none of our machines indicated there was a blank ballot or an over-vote.”
If the preliminary results stand, the Atlantic City Council will either appoint someone to fill the remainder of Garrett’s council term, which ends in 2023, or call for a special election.
The run-off election was held because none of the four candidates in the mayoral race received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 2. In that contest, Teig tallied 523 votes, or 42.45% of the vote; and Garrett received 463, or 37.58%. Atlantic City Council members Kathy Somers and Pat McCurdy received 165 votes (13.39%) and 80 votes (6.49%), respectively.
The position was up for grabs this year because current Mayor David Jones, who had served since 2005, was not seeking re-election.