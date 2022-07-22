Gasoline prices fall below $4 per gallon at several local stations

The price of gasoline has finally dropped below $4 in Council Bluffs for the first time in months. It was part of a slide in prices across the state, according to Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for AAA-The Auto Group.

“In the last week, Iowa dropped 23 cents,” she said. “It was one of the largest decreases we saw last week in the U.S.”

As of Friday morning, several stations had decreased their prices either below $4 or just a hair higher.

Sapp Brothers on South 24th St. listed its price as $3.79 Friday morning, while Conoco on Bennett Avenue was $3.97 a gallon and Pilot on South 24th Street had gasoline priced at $3.99, as did the Casey’s and Amoco on South 24th. On Friday afternoon, Sapp Brothers increased its price to $3.99, and Pilot trimmed its asking to $3.94, according to Gas Buddy. A Phillips 66 station in Missouri Valley was charging $3.79.

Elsewhere in the area, Underwood Truck Stop/Cenex was charging just $3.65 for a gallon of E-10 -- gasoline with 10% ethanol. Manager Brenda Branson said the station had been charging less than $4 a gallon for several weeks, but she wasn’t sure when that started.

“We were $3.80 on (July) 13th,” she said, looking at an old receipt.

As of Friday, the national average was $4.41 per gallon -- down from $4.57 a week earlier and $4.96 a month earlier, according to AAA’s gasprices.aaa.com.

That was still substantially higher than the Iowa average of $4.16 and Pottawattamie County average of $4.15 per gallon, Mitts said.

If they last, the lower prices could benefit many families who still hope to get a vacation trip in before summer ends.