Girl Scouts deliver American Girl dolls to Council Bluffs Public Library

A family of American Girl dolls is now at home at the Council Bluffs Public Library, thanks to the Cadettes of Girl Scout Troop No. 40341.

Their official arrival was marked with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.

The Cadettes — Faith Lindquist, Jasmine Shields and Sophia Danker — raised money to give young children in the community a chance to play with and learn about American Girl dolls. In the meantime, the girls earned their Silver Awards.

The dolls will be used for programming, and books will be available to check out. The library staff is excited to partner with the Girl Scouts to increase access to the iconic dolls.

“We plan to use the dolls to highlight diversity in our community through programming around cultural traditions as well as the opportunity for youth to check out the dolls and interact with them while in the library,” said Antonia Krupicka-Smith, library director. “Having the dolls available supports our mission of enriching our community through access to inclusive resources and programs.”

Troop 40341 is grateful to organizations that helped provide the resources and dolls for the library, according to 12-year-old Faith Lindquist.

“We would love to give a shout-out to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for giving us a $500 grant for the project and to Goodwill for donating dolls,” she said. “We would also like to include a donation of a doll without hair sent by the staff of Jennie Edmundson.”