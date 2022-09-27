 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Girl Scouts deliver American Girl dolls to Council Bluffs Public Library

  • 0
090922-cbn-news-girl-scouts-p1

Sophia Danker, 12, a member of Girl Scout Troop 40341, checks out a bald American Girl doll, which was donated to the troop’s Silver Award project last week by the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center team. Danker has been working with Faith Lindquist, 12, and Jasmine Shields, 14, to acquire money and resources to purchase 10 American Girl dolls to donate to the Council Bluffs Public Library’s youth services department.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

A family of American Girl dolls is now at home at the Council Bluffs Public Library, thanks to the Cadettes of Girl Scout Troop No. 40341.

Their official arrival was marked with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.

The Cadettes — Faith Lindquist, Jasmine Shields and Sophia Danker — raised money to give young children in the community a chance to play with and learn about American Girl dolls. In the meantime, the girls earned their Silver Awards.

The dolls will be used for programming, and books will be available to check out. The library staff is excited to partner with the Girl Scouts to increase access to the iconic dolls.

“We plan to use the dolls to highlight diversity in our community through programming around cultural traditions as well as the opportunity for youth to check out the dolls and interact with them while in the library,” said Antonia Krupicka-Smith, library director. “Having the dolls available supports our mission of enriching our community through access to inclusive resources and programs.”

People are also reading…

Troop 40341 is grateful to organizations that helped provide the resources and dolls for the library, according to 12-year-old Faith Lindquist.

“We would love to give a shout-out to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for giving us a $500 grant for the project and to Goodwill for donating dolls,” she said. “We would also like to include a donation of a doll without hair sent by the staff of Jennie Edmundson.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police seek work release escapee

Police seek work release escapee

Police are seeking the whereabouts of David John Kalani Kaneala Kauai after they say he failed to report to the Council Bluffs Residential Cor…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert