Giving Tuesday begins this week

Giving Tuesday, the annual worldwide day of philanthropy, begins this Tuesday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.
For the local area it’s #GivingTuesday712, and is powered by Share Omaha and presented by TS Bank, according to organizers. Those who donate can choose from over 600 metro area nonprofits.
Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha said in a press release, “Now is a time for the metro area to take action! Our nonprofits deserve the support of everyone.”
Even though #GivingTuesday712 hasn’t started, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation has already received over $835,000 in donations according to the release.
A livestream will be available on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Facebook.com/SHAREomaha. Viewers will watch as Southwest Iowa donors place their name, organization they are supporting and why they are supporting them into a time capsule. The capsule will be opened on Giving Tuesday in 2031.
Also during the livestream viewers will take a virtual trip to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, see what happens when an animal comes into the Midlands Humane Society and get an exclusive first look inside The 712 Initiative’s renovation of the 500 Block, the release said.
“Share Omaha began building the framework for the metro’s participation in Giving Tuesday two years ago,” the release said. “In the past, this global day of giving was modestly supported locally but that has changed as lives have been disrupted by COVID-19, other organized days of giving have sunsetted and community needs have grown.”
According to the release, the TS Bank has collection drives at the following locations through Tuesday:
Atlantic: Collecting diapers for Ann Wickman Child Development Center
Ames: Collecting canned goods for Food at First Food Pantry
Corning: Collecting canned goods for MATURA Food Pantry
Treynor/Macedonia: Collecting canned goods for Treynor Food Pantry and diapers for New Visions Homeless Services
Council Bluffs: Collecting canned goods for Together Food Pantry and diapers for New Visions Homeless Services
Express Employment Professional is hosting a Share the Warmth Blanket Drive through Monday and is accepting new and used blankets, towels and twin sheets. These items will benefit New Visions Homeless Shelter and Promise 4 Paws. Items can be dropped off at Express Employment, 1720 N. 16th St., Suite H, in Council Bluffs.
Golden Hills is also having a processing prairie seed volunteer event on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. More information can be found at bit.ly/3xvKy41.
“Share Omaha encourages our community to give whatever they can on Giving Tuesday, no matter what the size of the gift. Employers may be matching gifts, some people may choose to give volunteer time, to purchase items from an organization’s wish list or participate in one of the events to collect needed items on Giving Tuesday,” Maas said in the release. “Everyone can find a way to participate.”