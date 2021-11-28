Giving Tuesday begins this week

Giving Tuesday, the annual worldwide day of philanthropy, begins this Tuesday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.

For the local area it’s #GivingTuesday712, and is powered by Share Omaha and presented by TS Bank, according to organizers. Those who donate can choose from over 600 metro area nonprofits.

Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha said in a press release, “Now is a time for the metro area to take action! Our nonprofits deserve the support of everyone.”

Even though #GivingTuesday712 hasn’t started, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation has already received over $835,000 in donations according to the release.

A livestream will be available on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Facebook.com/SHAREomaha. Viewers will watch as Southwest Iowa donors place their name, organization they are supporting and why they are supporting them into a time capsule. The capsule will be opened on Giving Tuesday in 2031.

Also during the livestream viewers will take a virtual trip to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, see what happens when an animal comes into the Midlands Humane Society and get an exclusive first look inside The 712 Initiative’s renovation of the 500 Block, the release said.