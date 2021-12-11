Giving Tuesday raises more $2 million more funds than last year

A total of $5.49 million was donated to nonprofits in eight different counties in Iowa and Nebraska on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, the annual worldwide day of philanthropy, originally began in 2019 for the metro area. Locally it is known as #GivingTuesday712 and is “powered” by Share Omaha. Over 600s nonprofits received donations during the event, held on Dec. 4.

People are able to donate before and after the official Giving Tuesday date and it’s always held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, said Katie Fourney, marketing and communications director at Share Omaha.

“A lot of people give early, and we still see donations through the end of the year,” she said. “The actual Giving Tuesday date is a kick off day for year end giving.”

Giving Tuesday has grown over the years with $1.69 million in donations received in 2019 and $3.16 million in 2021. This year over 8,000 items were purchased from wish lists and 500 volunteer hours were logged according to a press release.

New Visions Homeless Services Community Liaison Heather Beekhuizen said that because of the donation received, they would be able to provide diapers for their holiday event happening next week.

“We weren’t sure if we would be able to provide diapers for the families at New Visions,” she said. “Thanks to TS Bank hosting a diaper drive, this is another need we can meet for our community.”

This year New Visions received $5,560 in donations — last year the nonprofit received roughly $700.

“We are excited by the outpouring of support and true philanthropy to our nonprofit partners and southwest Iowa community,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. “Working with Share Omaha over the past 18 months to transition excitement for a community-wide giving celebration to Giving Tuesday has been wonderful and we are now seeing our entire metro community come forward and embrace this opportunity.”

Volunteers from Golden Hills helped at the Prairie Seed Processing and Uses of Native Plants event at the greenhouse at Iowa Western Community College.

“Volunteers learned some of the uses for different native plants, such as how to make more pollinator ‘hotels’ using native plant stems, and how different species can be used to create fibers for rope, clothing and shelter,” a press release said.

TS Bank also held collection drives for Ann Wickman Child Development Center, First Food Pantry, MATURA Food Pantry, Treynor Food Pantry and Together Food Pantry.

For more information on Giving Tuesday visit bit.ly/3xvKy41.

