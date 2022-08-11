Glenwood haunted attraction opens doors Saturday for Lights Out tours

For those counting the days until the leaves start turning and Halloween finally arrives, a Glenwood haunted attraction has a special event this Saturday.

Hillside House of Hell in Glenwood is presenting a one-night-only Lights Out event on Aug. 13, running 8 p.m. until midnight. Groups can explore the attraction’s four haunts, spanning 50,000 square feet, with only one flashlight.

Tours will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. with lights on, aimed at children and those who want a no-scare, behind-the-scenes look at the attractions. Tickets for the Lights Out event are $40 per person, or season passes are available for $99 — which includes access to Bloodrush in Elkhorn, as well as the Glenwood attraction.

The four haunts in Glenwood are the Hillside House of Hell, Devil’s Chapel, Park Place Elementary and Klown Kraze 3D. According to Scare Iowa, Hillside Manor was built in 1964 as a home for people with mental disabilities, and the property was later renovated into Park Place.

Scare Iowa purchased the property in 2020, describing the facility as “something straight out of a horror film” — walls torn out, windows missing, no plumbing, no electricity. “Despite all this, it had the potential to become one of the best haunted houses in the country,” according to the haunted attraction.

Find more information at scareiowa.com.