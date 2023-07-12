A total of eight facades in downtown Glenwood will be rehabilitated under a federal rehabilitation program.

The City of Glenwood was awarded $521,526 through a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority under the Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization program, according to a news release.

The city’s application was written by Southwest Iowa Planning Council, which will also administer the project once underway.

“The City of Glenwood is excited to partner with IEDA, SWIPCO, Curtis Architecture and the property owners involved in the downtown revitalization project,” Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnam said in the release. “We know that this project will only enhance the charm and beauty already found in our historic downtown square.”

The CDBG-DTR program started in 2012 in Iowa to help preserve and restore downtown buildings for economic development. Since 2012, SWIPCO has assisted with a total of seven downtown revitalization projects in the southwest Iowa region.

CDBG grants cover half the project costs, while the city and building owners split the remainder. This is Glenwood’s first downtown revitalization project.

“Glenwood has a downtown full of beautiful historic buildings that, like other downtowns, has seen some disinvestment,” SWIPCO Community Development Lead Planner Dani Briggs said in the release. “This project will work to reduce the blighted areas, highlight the historic architecture, and promote future investment in the downtown area.”

Construction is estimated to be started by April 2024 and should be completed by April 2025. The scope of work on this project includes tuckpointing, window and door replacement or rehab, painting and removing slip coverings.

SWIPCO routinely provides grant writing and administration services to its member communities in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties and has brought over $129 million in grants to the region in the last year alone.