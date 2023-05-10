Glenwood Lake Park features a 1.5-mile walking trail loop that takes about a half hour to complete and is perfect for getting out with children or family pets. The lake is a good spot for fishing. The park also features a campground and amphitheater, as well as the Mills County Museum, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.