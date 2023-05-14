American Legion’s Harvey T. Rimel Post 141 of Glenwood, Iowa honored Council Bluffs Police Sergeant Ty Boldra as their Law Enforcement Officer of the Year 2023. Sgt. Boldra, his wife, Christina, and their children received the award at the American Legion’s annual Membership Dinner on March 11.

Sgt. Boldra has also been selected as the American Legion Department of Iowa’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and will be honored at their State Convention in Des Moines in July.

His nomination has now been submitted to the American Legion’s National Headquarters for possible selection as the Nation’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Sgt. Boldra graduated from Clarinda High School in May 2000, entered the U.S. Army in June 2000 and honorably served as a military policeman until his discharge in June 2005.

Boldra completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in January 2008 and has served the City of Council Bluffs for 15 years.