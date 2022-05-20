Glenwood Middle School teacher honored with Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

Tom Berke, sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Middle School, has been named as the second recipient of the 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards, the Charles E. Lakin Foundation announced this week.

“For us to be able to celebrate Mr. Berke in this way is a tribute to the great job he does every day,” Principal Heidi Stanley said at a schoolwide ceremony on May 9.

Berke’s nominator, Colleen Confer, wrote that he is “one of the most connected teachers in our building. Tom’s positive attitude is portrayed throughout the building. He believes in the ability of each and every student, and he shares that through moment-to-moment interactions.”

There were more than 180 nominations from 19 school districts submitted for this year’s award. The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective school districts receive an additional award of $2,500.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.