 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenwood pizza joint makes list of the 101 best in the U.S.
0 comments
top story

Glenwood pizza joint makes list of the 101 best in the U.S.

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Adriano's Brick Oven Pizza

Adriano’s Brick Oven in Glenwood is known for its in-house dough and sauce, and a variety of toppings to build your own pie.

 Courtesy Omaha-World Herald

Pizza at a family-owned restaurant in Glenwood is on a new list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America.

Adriano’s Brick Oven is No. 99 on the rankings at thedailymeal.com, a popular food website. The entry says the restaurant makes its own dough and sauce and offers a variety of toppings — including pineapple, jalapeño and basil — so you can customize your own pie.

Glenwood, population 5,316, is about 25 miles south of Council Bluffs on Interstate 29. Most of the other entries on the list are from larger cities. Several are from New York and Chicago and their suburbs.

The website said the list was compiled by considering the expertise of staffers, Yelp entries, online review sites, local news coverage and suggestions from readers.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert