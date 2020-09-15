Glenwood pizza joint makes list of the 101 best in the U.S.

Pizza at a family-owned restaurant in Glenwood is on a new list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America.
Adriano’s Brick Oven is No. 99 on the rankings at thedailymeal.com, a popular food website. The entry says the restaurant makes its own dough and sauce and offers a variety of toppings — including pineapple, jalapeño and basil — so you can customize your own pie.
Glenwood, population 5,316, is about 25 miles south of Council Bluffs on Interstate 29. Most of the other entries on the list are from larger cities. Several are from New York and Chicago and their suburbs.
The website said the list was compiled by considering the expertise of staffers, Yelp entries, online review sites, local news coverage and suggestions from readers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.