The Glenwood Police Department recently announced the installation of 10 license plate reading cameras in order to “help solve and reduce crime.”

The cameras, built by Flock Safety, take data like license plates on cars that drive by and cross reference that with crime databases and known Amber Alerts.

Glenwood PD says the cameras will help them in active investigations.

“The Flock Safety system also helps law enforcement solve crime by providing the objective evidence needed for investigations,” the department said in a news release. “According to the International association of Chiefs of Police, seven in 10 crimes are committed with a vehicle.”

The cameras will not capture people and faces, only vehicle characteristics, according to police. Those characteristics include make, model, license plate number and any unique characteristics, such as roof racks or stickers, according to Flock’s website.

The ACLU has warned, however, that these cameras provide a risk for the privacy of citizens.

“Such a system provides even small-town sheriffs access to a sweeping and powerful mass-surveillance tool, and allows big actors like federal agencies and large urban police departments to access the comings and goings of vehicles in even the smallest of towns,” the ACLU wrote in an article released in February.

Still, Glenwood PD says the use of the cameras will be limited.

“Each search requires justification and the data is never sold or shared with third parties,” police said in the release. “The cameras are used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.”

While Glenwood is the one of the first agencies in Iowa to use Flock cameras, over 3,000 departments nationwide are doing so already.