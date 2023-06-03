After a year of frustrating closures, the Glenwood's outdoor aquatics center is expected to reopen soon.

“Early next week, we hope to have an opening date set,” said Amber Farnan, Glenwood’s city administrator. “The pool is closed at this time (Friday), but it is running and in working order. We need to replace some concrete and hope to have an opening date set next week. We are cautiously optimistic that we can open within two weeks.”

Once an opening date has been determined, the city will begin selling pool passes, which will only be available at City Hall.

“We will offer extended hours for that purpose,” Farnan said.

The pool was unable to open last year due to a number of issues, she said.

“JEO Consulting Group (engineer) and Eriksen Construction (contractor) came in to help fix some of these issues, which included resealing all the pool joints and replacing a cracked T-fitting,” Farnan said.

“Last year, when we had to close unexpectedly, we refunded anyone who purchased a pool pass,” she said.

This May, however, two large cracks in a supply line were found and in need of repairs.

To keep residents informed, the city put updates on the repair process on its Facebook page frequently throughout the process.

On May 26, the city wrote, “We do not have an opening date set at this time. Public Works employees are troubleshooting a couple of lingering issues at the Aquatic Center. However, the repairs made this spring, including the repair to the supply line all passed the pressure test.

"We will update our website and Facebook with information as it is available. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate these repairs. While it has taken longer than we had hoped, we believe this process is necessary to find longterm solutions, instead of quick fixes that need to be repaired each year.”

No special events have been planned once the pool opens, Farnan said.

Hearing from the public, Farnan said, “Residents are understandably frustrated, as are we.”

Later on Friday, the City of Glenwood announced a tentative opening date of Monday, June 12, at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

The pool season is planned to run from June 12 to Aug. 20 or Aug. 21 from 1 to 8 p.m., then open Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4 from 1 to 6 p.m., available staff permitting.

Information on pool passes was expected to be shared Monday, June 5.